Gibraltar Basketball Review
GABBA League returns to the TSH today Monday after the festivities break.
Latest results:
Europa Valmar Reserves 75 (Jack Tunbridge 32, Yassin Benyoussef 12, Raul Fernandez 12) - Europa Valmar Fusion 50 (Adrian Castellon 20, James Falzun 15, Mark Henwood 12);
Lincoln Bayside 69 (Michael Rodriguez 23, Jamie Mesilio 15, Danny Cassaglia 11) - Bavaria Blue Stars 62 (Chico Ortiz 23, Angel Guerrero 15, Sergio Gil 14);
GibYellow Beasts 81 (David Connor 38, Gareth Balban 24, Romain Molina 10) - Europa Valmar Reserves 60 (Jack Tunbridge 34);
U 18 Select 73 (Danny Cassaglia 16, Louis Dalmedo 13) - Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves 35.
TABLE. P W L NA PTS
Europa Valmar. 7 7 - - 14
Lincoln Bayside. 7 6 . - 13
GibYellow Beasts. 9 4 5 - 13
Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves. 8 4. 1 - 11
RCA Bricklayers. 7 4 3 - 11
Bavaria Blue Stars Giants. 8 3 5 - 11
Hercules FC Reserves. 6 4 2 - 10
Bavaria Blue Stars. 6 3 3 - 9
Europa Valmar Reserves. 6 2 4 - 8
Hercules FC. 7 1 6 - 8
Lincoln Bayside Reserves. 6 2 3 1 7
Europa Valmar Fusion. 7 - 6 1 6