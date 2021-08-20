Gibraltar Basketball U16 will be fighting for third place this weekend
The Gibraltar U16 basketball squad will be fighting to secure a third place in their group table although they face a daunting task ahead. Currently third in the table after their win against Albania, and two subsequent defeats against Malta and Kosovo they now face current second placed Luxembourg and bottom of the group table...
