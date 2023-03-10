Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Mar, 2023

Sports

Gibraltar Basketball U18s and U16s will be in action this weekend against Algeciras and Los Barrios

By Stephen Ignacio
10th March 2023

Gibraltar basketball will enjoy a weekend of friendly matches which will be testing both the Under 18s and Under 16s.
This Sunday at the Tercentenary Sports Hall (Sunday 12th March) at 10.15 am, as preparation for GABBA’s Selections’ participation in the summer FIBA Europe competitions teams will be playing against Algeciras and Los Barrios.

Under 18: Gibraltar v Algeciras

Under 16: Gibraltar v Los Barrios

The matches are part of an overall strategy policy introduced at the start of the season which sees national team preparations stepped up further from past seasons as technical director Adam Cassaglia continues to enhance the development of players into national teams.
There will also be, later in the season, plans to see younger selections such as the U10s participating in tournaments away from Gibraltar. Further details of which will be published in next week’s print edition.

