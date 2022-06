Gibraltar basketball U23s start five day schedule against Wales with a victory

The Gibraltar U23’s opened up the five day schedule of matches against visiting side Wales with Gibraltar’s first victory.

A final Gibraltar U23 61-55 Wales U23 result opens up the way for some exciting matches in the coming days as Gibraltar’s senior squad prepare for their FIBA competition matches.

Tonight the senior squad will face Wales.

Originally a four match schedule was changed with an additional match added with the U18s also getting a chance to play

Friday 17, 8:45 pm. - GABBA v Wales

Saturday 18, 7:00 pm. - GABBA u23 v Wales

Sunday 19, 7:00 pm. - GABBA u18 v Wales

Monday 20, 7:00 pm. - GABBA v Wales

These matches will serve as preparation for the GABBA teams, and as a rehearsal for the officials who will be participating in the forthcoming Proleague.