Fri 17th Jun, 2022

Gibraltar basketball U23s start five day schedule against Wales with a victory

By Stephen Ignacio
17th June 2022

The Gibraltar U23â€™s opened up the five day schedule of matches against visiting side Wales with Gibraltarâ€™s first victory.

A final Gibraltar U23 61-55 Wales U23 result opens up the way for some exciting matches in the coming days as Gibraltarâ€™s senior squad prepare for their FIBA competition matches.
Tonight the senior squad will face Wales.
Originally a four match schedule was changed with an additional match added with the U18s also getting a chance to play

Friday 17, 8:45 pm.Â Â Â Â Â  - GABBA v Wales
Saturday 18, 7:00 pm. - GABBA u23 v Wales
Sunday 19, 7:00 pm.Â Â Â  - GABBA u18 v Wales
Monday 20, 7:00 pm.Â Â  - GABBA v Wales

These matches will serve as preparation for the GABBA teams, and as a rehearsal for the officials who will be participating in the forthcoming Proleague.

