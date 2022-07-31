Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 31st Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar basketball under 18 men’s side find it tough in Division C

By Stephen Ignacio
31st July 2022

Gibraltar’s Under 18 men’s basketball squad faced a tough FIBA European Championship Division C tournament facing Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Moldova and Armenia in their group phase.
Gibraltar were to face four straight defeats scoring 199 points but conceding 354.
In their first match they faced defeat at the hands of Armenia by an 81-64 scoreline.
The team that travelled to San Marino and started play on Sunday 24th July, faced a second day defeat on Monday this time against Moldova. The latter winning 70-40 in a match they dominated throughout.
There was little time for the young squad to rest with their third day in the competition seeing them face a very strong team from Azerbaijan.
Gibraltar faced one of their biggest defeat with a 115-60 scoreline before heading into another tough encounter the next day against Luxembourg. This time losing 88-35.
Gibraltar’s rest day did not come until the last day of the group phase already knowing they would be playing for the final spots in the competition.
Gibraltar’s U18 were not to play again until Sunday where they faced San Marino for the 9-10 play-offs.
Gibraltar was to start well taking an early lead in the first quarter by 14-10.
San Marino levelled the score by half-time winning the second quarter in points by 20-16.
Gibraltar we’re to lose ground in the third quarter with San Marino opening a seven point lead with. 20-13 third quarter.
They were to open a further eleven point margin in the final quarter to finish 69-51 winners.
The tournament once again highlighted the fast developments at this category across other European nations of a similar standing to Gibraltar with many players already with greater competitive experience.
The gap that has opened in Gibraltar basketball with a reduced youth pool and limited numbers playing at senior level stalling Gibraltar’s progress against other nations at this category.

Most Read

Local News

Water expected to return this weekend, as AquaGib grapples with supply

Fri 29th Jul, 2022

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

Tunnel fire ‘under control’ as new images show extreme conditions inside

Thu 28th Jul, 2022

Local News

Tunnel fire extinguished, and temporary water pipe complete

Sat 30th Jul, 2022

Local News

Water restrictions likely for two days as work underway on new pipe to AquaGib plant

Fri 29th Jul, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st July 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Jack Prior on top of the world

31st July 2022

Sports
Gibraltar Basketball Under 18 women secure fifth spot with win against Moldova

31st July 2022

Sports
Third day of action for Gibraltar swimmers in Birmingham 2022

31st July 2022

Sports
Christian Navas falls at the hands of England’s Willstrop

30th July 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022