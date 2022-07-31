Gibraltar Basketball Under 18 women secure fifth spot with win against Moldova
The Gibraltar women’s Under 18 basketball squad secured fifth place in this summer’s FIBA Under 18 European Championships Division C following their final victory against Moldova.
The team, which travelled to Andorra started their campaign last Tuesday against Georgia where they were dealt an early blow.
A much stronger Georgia side produced a 69-36 defeat of Gibraltar at the Pavello Joan Alay as they set the tone for the competition. Malta producing a 73-66 victory against Albania just moments earlier.
Gibraltar had a rest day on the second day as they watched Georgia beat Moldova 75-32, with Albania beating hosts Andorra 75-43.
On Thursday Gibraltar’s 18’s women’s side, with many up coming players within the squad fell to Moldova by eight points.
After a disappointing first quarter where they dropped to an 18-4 points they bounced back to win the second and third periods 11-19 and 8-9.
However, Moldova produced the goods in the final quarter and produced a 13-10 final quarter to runaway with the victory.
Gibraltar we’re to play next against Albania in where they would decide if they would enter the final four.
However, a defeat by 63-40 saw them drawn against Moldova once again for their final match.
Gibraltar was to leave the best for last coming away with a final day victory to clinch 5th place.
This time it was Gibraltar who took the early lead taking the first quarter 18-11.
Although losing the second quarter 8-10, they maintained a narrow lead and went into the third quarter where they won the period 17-9.
Gibraltar kept their composure in the final quarter and finished level in points in the quarter at 10-10 producing a final 53-40 result to clinch fifth spot.