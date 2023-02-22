Gibraltar basketball will not attend Island Games

Following Saturday 18th February 2023 edition in which we reported that Gibraltar basketball seniors were expected to participate in this years Guernsey Island Games, officials from the Gibraltar Amateur Basketball Association have confirmed that senior teams will not be travelling to Guernsey.

Officials from GABBA have confirmed that the association “had decided months ago they would not be participating in the Island Games because it would be far too expensive.

“Instead, we are planning a competition locally, details of which will be released shortly.”