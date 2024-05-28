Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th May, 2024

Gibraltar beaten by Hungary in Continental Cup Final

By Stephen Ignacio
28th May 2024

Cricket Continental Cup: Ilfov County
Bulgaria vs Gibraltar, 1st Match - May 24, 2024

In the opening match of the Continental Cup, Gibraltar edged out Bulgaria with a thrilling last-ball victory. Bulgaria posted a competitive total of 174 for 7 in their 20 overs. In response, Gibraltar chased down the target, scoring 175 for 5, clinching the win with no balls to spare. Avinash Pai was instrumental in Gibraltar's win, contributing 53 runs off 45 balls, taking 1 wicket for 42 runs, and securing 2 catches, earning him the Player of the Match award.

Gibraltar vs Hungary, 2nd Match - May 24, 2024

In their second match of the day, Gibraltar faced Hungary. Batting first, Gibraltar managed 137 for 6 in their 20 overs. Hungary, however, made short work of the chase, reaching 138 for 1 in just 16.4 overs, thanks to a spectacular century by Vinoth Ravindran, who scored an unbeaten 100 off 59 balls. Ravindran's performance earned him the Player of the Match accolade, and Hungary won by 9 wickets with 20 balls remaining.

Romania vs Gibraltar, 6th Match - May 25, 2024

Gibraltar bounced back on the following day against Romania. Romania batted first, setting a target of 169 with a total score of 168 for 8. Gibraltar once again showcased their chasing prowess, achieving the target exactly with a score of 169 for 4, securing victory on the final ball. This win propelled Gibraltar into the final.

Final: Gibraltar vs Hungary - May 26, 2024

The final of the Continental Cup saw Gibraltar take on Hungary once more. Gibraltar batted first, putting up a total of 150 for 8 in their 20 overs. However, Hungary's strong batting lineup made the chase look easy, as they reached 153 for 2 in just 12.5 overs. Hungary won by 8 wickets with 43 balls to spare, showcasing their dominance throughout the tournament.

The Continental Cup concluded with Hungary emerging as the champions, having convincingly defeated Gibraltar in the final.

