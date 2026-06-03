Gibraltar bids Casciaro farewell with their biggest victory

Gibraltar, led by captain Lee Casciaro in his farewell international appearance, played against the British Virgin Islands at the Europa Sports Stadium on Wednesday evening in front of a two-thirds full crowd. It was to become Gibraltar’s biggest victory on the international stage.

There was a quick reminder in the opening minutes that, while the British Virgin Islands were below Gibraltar in the FIFA rankings, nothing was certain. The visitors forced a corner within the first two minutes after Tjay De Barr was halted on a quick break. The British Virgin Islands worked the ball down the flank and delivered it across goal, where Bent was on hand to clear it behind.

Just a minute later, Scanlon had a crack at goal, his effort curling away from the top corner. The opening exchanges provided an open game, with neither side stamping its authority on the match.

This was Scott Wiseman’s first match since being appointed permanent head coach. With a young squad averaging around 22 years of age, it was also an opportunity to try out new players, with Mason making his international debut in the starting line-up.

It was a difficult first ten minutes for the Andorran referee, with several physical challenges resulting in a stop-start contest.

The first goal arrived in bizarre fashion. A back pass from distance caught the British Virgin Islands goalkeeper off guard and well out of position. The ball rolled over the line as the keeper scrambled unsuccessfully to recover. After ten minutes Gibraltar were ahead on the scoreboard without any of their players having scored.

With the bright early evening sun shining down on Europa Point, a newly turfed stadium, and Gibraltar ahead on the scoreboard, there was an air of optimism among the crowd.

Bradley Banda was fortunate that the visitors did not level on the 18th minute when a miscued pass from the goalkeeper fell at the feet of an attacker. The subsequent effort went straight into Banda’s arms.

With twenty minutes played, Gibraltar were showing signs of a more open style of football, seeing more of the ball through midfield and down the flanks. They looked to drive the visitors into their own half while searching for the net, something Gibraltar had often struggled to do despite transitioning towards a more attacking style.

Casciaro came close to scoring his farewell goal. A low cross from the flank was met by the veteran striker from the edge of the six-yard box. The effort struck the side netting to the gasps of the crowd, many of whom had come to bid him farewell from international football.

As seen across Europe in recent weeks, there was a cooling break in the 24th minute, providing coaches with an opportunity to tweak their formations before play resumed.

With an advanced defensive line, Gibraltar settled into a game of possession, patiently building attacks while keeping the visitors pinned in their own half.

On the half-hour mark, Mason found space but, under pressure from defenders, sent his effort over the crossbar.

De Barr, usually a focal point of Gibraltar’s attack, was heavily marked whenever he attempted to dribble past defenders. Gibraltar instead found greater success attacking down the flanks.

It was Casciaro who helped create Gibraltar’s second goal in the 32nd minute. His quick delivery into open space found Tjay De Barr, whose pass across the penalty area located Scanlon unmarked for a simple finish. Three of Gibraltar’s most recognisable names — two emerging talents and one veteran of the Gibraltar League and national team — combined effectively.

The first yellow card was shown to Williams in the 34th minute as frustrations began to creep in. He brought down Mason as the latter looked set to break clear on goal.

Scanlon’s free-kick curled just over the top corner, making good use of the breeze sweeping through the Europa Point stadium.

Lee Casciaro was denied a goal in the 36th minute by an excellent save from the British Virgin Islands goalkeeper.

Gibraltar were now driving forward and growing in confidence by the minute.

A minute later, Scanlon saw another effort whistle over the bar as Gibraltar continued to stretch the visitors’ defence.

The British Virgin Islands were struggling to get beyond the halfway line and offered little threat.

Mason tested the goalkeeper again in the 39th minute with a strike from outside the penalty area. Any doubts as to Gibraltar’s attacking intent had now been erased, with their tally of attempts before half-time already exceeding their total from the recent European Qualifier campaign.

In the 41st minute Gibraltar produced a beautifully crafted goal. A through ball followed by a backheel from Jolley into Mason’s path created the opening, and the young debutant took full advantage.

Mason celebrated with a somersault, a rare sight in Gibraltar internationals.

The loudest reaction from the crowd came in the 43rd minute when Lee Casciaro headed into the net only to be ruled offside. The supporters were clearly willing the veteran to finish his international career with a goal.

Gibraltar went into the half-time break in a situation rarely seen in recent years — holding a comfortable three-goal advantage.

The focus remained firmly on Lee Casciaro’s farewell appearance, with many expecting him to be substituted around the 50th minute. No changes were made at half-time, however, and the anticipated substitution was delayed.

Gibraltar immediately pushed forward from the restart, showing clear intent.

De Barr, who had recently been linked with a move abroad, fired over the bar just three minutes into the second half.

On the 48th minute Casciaro set up Mason, whose effort was miscued as the ball bounced awkwardly in front of him.

Calls for a penalty from Scanlon were waved away by the Andorran referee in the 50th minute as Gibraltar continued to patiently build attacks while keeping the visitors penned back.

Bent headed over from a Scanlon free-kick in the 55th minute after another Casciaro run had been halted by a firm challenge.

Bradley Banda registered only his second touch of the ball in the second half after 62 minutes, highlighting the visitors’ struggles to counter Gibraltar’s momentum. Casciaro then saw another effort saved moments later as his relentless work rate continued.

The British Virgin Islands responded with what was their first meaningful attack of the second half, but Gibraltar’s defence dealt with it comfortably.

Gibraltar found their fourth goal through a quick break down the left by Lee Casciaro, who timed his pass perfectly to leave Scanlon with a clear run on goal. It proved to be Casciaro’s final contribution to international football, providing an assist in the 64th minute for one of Gibraltar’s emerging talents.

His departure coincided with the cooling break, allowing players and coaching staff to embrace the veteran. He received a standing ovation from the Gibraltar crowd as Jesse Gomez replaced him. Casciaro left the field knowing Gibraltar were heading towards their biggest-ever victory.

Further substitutions followed shortly afterwards, with 16-year-old Lucas Scanlon continuing his development at senior level and Kia Mauro also entering the match. Gibraltar’s average age on the field remained in the early twenties, a clear indication of Wiseman’s intentions as he looks to establish a new era built around a more attacking style of football.

Gibraltar continued to dominate the contest, with the substitutes integrating seamlessly into the team.

Stevens was another player to make a positive impact after entering the field.

In the 75th minute Bent demonstrated the team’s growing confidence by attempting an ambitious effort from the halfway line after spotting the goalkeeper off his line.

The British Virgin Islands, who had been highly physical earlier in the match, were now subdued and struggling to generate any momentum as Gibraltar grew in confidence and controlled the pace of the game.

Allowed a total of eight substitutions, Wiseman later replaced De Barr, while Pozo, Borge and De Haro were also introduced.

Within seconds of the changes Gibraltar created another opportunity from a corner, with the goalkeeper’s touch proving crucial in preventing the ball from falling to an attacker in front of goal.

Once again the substitutions integrated seamlessly, with Gibraltar maintaining their momentum.

Wiseman, who had previously spoken about promoting players he had worked with through the Elite Youth Development Programme, was seeing those players respond positively as Gibraltar continued to embrace a less defensive mentality.

For once, Gibraltar were coming away from an international fixture with a convincing victory rather than one they had to battle desperately to secure.

Not only was this Gibraltar’s biggest-ever win, it was also their first victory against a team from outside Europe and their first convincing win against fellow members of the Island Games Association — a competition once regarded as Gibraltar’s only realistic route to international football before admission to UEFA and later FIFA.

Photos by David Parody

