Gibraltar-born brothers take gold and bronze in Spanish Wingfoil Freestyle Championships

Gibraltar-born brothers Nathan and Benjamin Berger have made an impressive mark on the international wingfoil scene, securing first and third place respectively at the Spanish Wingfoil Freestyle Championships held in Chiclana, Cádiz, last week.

The competition was the overall Spanish adult championships, making their achievements all the more notable given their ages. Nathan is just 16 years old, while his younger brother Benjamin, known as Benji, is 15.

Wingfoil is a discipline where riders glide above the water on a hydrofoil board, using a handheld wing to generate lift and speed. In the freestyle category, competitors perform a range of technical aerial manoeuvres, including front and back flips.

Nathan is no stranger to success, having previously been crowned Spanish and World Youth Champion. For Benji, however, this marks his first time reaching the podium at adult level, despite having already won the Spanish youth title (under-16) last year and previously competing at this level.

Both brothers dedicate significant time to their sport, training every afternoon after school when wind conditions allow. They are based in Tarifa, Spain, a location known for its strong and consistent winds, which provides ideal conditions for wingfoil training.

Both are members of the Federación Andaluza de Vela and the Global Wingsports Association (GWA), and currently compete representing Spain in national competitions. Holding Dutch and Swiss nationality, they could potentially represent either country in the future if wingfoil racing becomes an Olympic sport. While representing Gibraltar would be of interest, this would require meeting eligibility criteria which is believed might include the need to hold a Gibraltarian passport.

Despite the high costs associated with the sport, the brothers receive support from several sponsors, including KT Foiling Hawaii, Brunotti Spain, VOAR wingfoil bags, and GATH Sports helmets. Being part of the same team as renowned surfer Kai Lenny, who is also sponsored by KT Foiling, is described as a dream for them. However, they do not receive any government support and will need to secure further sponsorship if they are to pursue professional careers in the sport after finishing school.

Looking ahead, Nathan is set to compete in the opening leg of the GWA Wingfoil Freestyle World Tour, scheduled to take place in Leucate from April 21 to 26 as part of ‘Le Mondial du Vent’. He currently ranks 15th in the world and is expected to follow the tour across multiple locations including Tarifa, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, and Brazil.

Meanwhile, Benji is working towards qualifying for GWA events, aiming to secure a place in upcoming competitions. Both brothers are also preparing to compete in the Youth World Championships, although a venue for the event has yet to be confirmed.

Wingfoil remains a relatively new sport, with a large proportion of freestyle competitors under the age of 25, making the Berger brothers’ rapid rise within the discipline particularly noteworthy. The sport recently saw the launch of Gibraltar’s own Gibraltar Wingfoil Association with the first competitions taking place just weeks after its launch, with more expected.