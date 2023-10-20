Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th Oct, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar Bowling Memorial Cup results

By Stephen Ignacio
20th October 2023

The Gibraltar Bowling Memorial Cup had its results confirmed just recently.

The final standings (With Handicap) are as follows:

Alley Cats - Winners
Lightning Strike - Runners Up
Split Happens
Split Personality
Oddballs
Kingpins
Wigs
Harlequins
Brooklyn Messengers
Gully Huggers
Misfits
Artex All Strike
Rock n Rollers
Diverbowls & Holes
Colour Of Money
Taverners

The association is also going into its third week of the current League season, and the Team standings (With Handicap) and individual player standings both for Handicap and Scratch as follows.

Most Read

Local News

Weather warning issued for Storm Aline

Wed 18th Oct, 2023

Local News

GSD announces shadow ministerial responsibilities

Thu 19th Oct, 2023

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

Gibraltar-based AADS secures $66m US defence contract for counter-narcotics vehicles

Wed 18th Oct, 2023

Local News

UN ‘all words and no action’ on Gib, Garcia says in New York

Thu 19th Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th October 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Manchester 62 announces arrival of former "English Championship Standout and Former Chelsea Wonderkid" Todd Kane

20th October 2023

Sports
Youth Rugby Festival Success

20th October 2023

Sports
Women’s padel tournament

20th October 2023

Sports
Futsal Premier returns after week of cup matches

20th October 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023