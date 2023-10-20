Gibraltar Bowling Memorial Cup results

The Gibraltar Bowling Memorial Cup had its results confirmed just recently.

The final standings (With Handicap) are as follows:

Alley Cats - Winners

Lightning Strike - Runners Up

Split Happens

Split Personality

Oddballs

Kingpins

Wigs

Harlequins

Brooklyn Messengers

Gully Huggers

Misfits

Artex All Strike

Rock n Rollers

Diverbowls & Holes

Colour Of Money

Taverners

The association is also going into its third week of the current League season, and the Team standings (With Handicap) and individual player standings both for Handicap and Scratch as follows.