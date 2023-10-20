Gibraltar Bowling Memorial Cup results
The Gibraltar Bowling Memorial Cup had its results confirmed just recently.
The final standings (With Handicap) are as follows:
Alley Cats - Winners
Lightning Strike - Runners Up
Split Happens
Split Personality
Oddballs
Kingpins
Wigs
Harlequins
Brooklyn Messengers
Gully Huggers
Misfits
Artex All Strike
Rock n Rollers
Diverbowls & Holes
Colour Of Money
Taverners
The association is also going into its third week of the current League season, and the Team standings (With Handicap) and individual player standings both for Handicap and Scratch as follows.