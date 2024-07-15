Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 15th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar boys U16 don't get the ending they wished for

By Stephen Ignacio
15th July 2024

Gibraktar U16 29-91 Moldova U16
FIBA Eurobasket men’s u16 division c
7-8 playoffs

Gibraltar’s Under 16 men were to face one final match on Sunday. Similar to their female counterparts they faced Moldova for the 7-8th ranking in Division C.
This was the first time the two had met in the competition this season and it was to prove a tough encounter to finish the tournament.
Having been so close the previous day Gibraltar found themselves falling behind from early on.
The first quarter was to see them go behind 16-8, with the second and third quarter seeing them with a lowly five and four points for each quarter. Their opponents gathering 50 points in the same period.
Gibraltar was to end up on the losing side with a 29-91 scoreline against leaving them bottom of the table.
However, a victory against San Marino and a close encounter against Malta can see them return with head held high.
Although much work still needs to be done, in the same way as the women’s team, Gibraltar boys showed some positives when they fought back which should put them in goodstead for the future.

