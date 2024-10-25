Gibraltar CAB expands mediation services to foster amicable resolutions

The Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau [CAB] has expanded its mediation services to foster amicable resolutions with this form of alternative dispute resolution designed to avoid the costs and adversities associated with traditional legal proceedings.

To date, the Bureau has trained four accredited mediators who have successfully facilitated approximately 80 mediation sessions, underscoring the effectiveness of this approach in fostering cooperation and understanding, said a statement from CAB.

Since its establishment in 2003, the Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau (GCAB) has evolved its services to meet the diverse needs of the Gibraltar community.

Among these essential services is mediation.

Mediation at GCAB offers a constructive pathway for resolving disputes, focusing on amicable solutions for issues such as neighbour conflicts, separation matters and employer-employee disputes.

"Our mediation services are free, confidential and impartial, available to all members of the public," said Pili Rodriguez, Founder and Chief Executive of Gibraltar Citizens Advice.

"We have seen a remarkable interest from both private and public sector organizations across Gibraltar, highlighting the growing recognition of mediation as a valuable tool for conflict resolution."

In addition to general mediation, all GCAB mediators have received specialised training in child-inclusive mediation.

This ensures that children's voices are heard during parental separations, emphasising the Bureau’s commitment to holistic and family-centered solutions.

"A court or tribunal typically judges a situation as a 'win or lose,' often resulting in a monetary solution. Mediation, however, transcends this binary outcome, allowing for more creative and transformative solutions”, said Ms Rodriguez.

“These can include maintaining relationships, issuing apologies, or providing ongoing services as part of the agreement.”

“Transformative mediation seeks to change the dynamics between parties—something that courts are unable to achieve."

The statement also noted that the Gibraltar Citizens Advice Bureau remains dedicated to enhancing community well-being through innovative services like mediation. It believes by providing accessible and effective dispute resolution options, it is committed to fostering a more harmonious and cost-effective approach to conflictive situations within the community.