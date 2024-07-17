Gibraltar Canoeing Association were in the Junior K1and K2 UK Nationals

The Gibraltar Canoeing Association saw two of its young participants manage to qualify for the UK K1 and K2 nationals.

Bill and Mike Pantelidakis, two brothers with a passion for Kayaking, participated in the UK National. The two youngsters are described as having been “continuously pushing their boundaries so that they could take part in the National in Nottingham.”

Nigel Jefferies was to explain, “Mike on K1 had some issues with the starting gate and encountered strong gusts of wind that almost capsized him, none the less he managed to keep strong and improve his personal best.

“Bill on mini K1 , did a great race no issues there managed to keep up with the group and improve his personal best.

“Mike raced a K2 with a member of the Nottingham canoe club, they did great race to qualify for the finals, during the final they improved their personal best by 4 second to a very close to race.

“These two young athletes keep working hard, they are now off to Greece to race there during their summer break.

“They learned a great deal from this experience, and they look forward working hard ahead of the Nationals next year.”

Award of Honour

Paddle UK, the UK National governing body for paddling has bestowed Nigel Jeffries with their Award of honour, for his commitment and hard work thoughout 25 years of continuous development to promote paddling locally Thousands of people are committed to the development and delivery of paddlesports within Wales and the rest of the UK. Paddle UK is working hard to do more to recognise the dedication and achievement of the many outstanding individuals within the sport. This year Nigel was one of three individuals receiving this award this year.

An Area of work Paddle UK showed an interest in was the work done promoting the Environmental clean up. Where they have indicated that they would like to develop this further with ideas and connections with local NGO.

