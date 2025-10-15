Gibraltar Cardiac Association celebrates a successful cardiac fun day

The Gibraltar Cardiac Association held its Cardiac Fun day over the weekend to celebrate heart health and wellbeing.

The day featured a wide range of activities for all ages from the ever-popular jumping castle and inflatable darts to the beanbag toss and face painting. Visitors also had the opportunity to learn vital CPR and AED life-saving skills, with hands-on demonstrations delivered by trained volunteers.

The GHA Mobile Health Unit was on site providing free health checks, helping attendees take proactive steps toward better heart health. One of the highlights of the day was the annual Tug of War competition, which drew an enthusiastic crowd and plenty of friendly rivalry between teams.

Live music from MAG set the perfect atmosphere, keeping spirits high throughout the day as families enjoyed food, fun, and fitness in support of a healthier Gibraltar.