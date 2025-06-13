Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar Cardiac Association condemns theft of defibrillator battery at Eastern Beach

By Chronicle Staff
13th June 2025

The Gibraltar Cardiac Association (GCA) has expressed deep concern following the recent theft of a defibrillator battery from the Public Access Defibrillator (PAD) located at the southern end of Eastern Beach.

The affected defibrillator is one of several installed across Gibraltar with the sole aim of providing life-saving support during cardiac emergencies. The removal of essential components, such as a battery, renders these devices inoperable and poses a serious risk to public safety.

The GCA said: “Every second counts during a cardiac arrest. A defibrillator that appears functional but is in fact not operational due to theft may result in a tragic and preventable loss of life.”

“Acts like this are not just vandalism, they are a direct threat to public safety.”

The association thanked the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) and emergency services for their swift response and ongoing maintenance of the PAD network. It also urged members of the public to remain alert and to report any suspicious activity or damage to PADs immediately.

The GCA reaffirmed its commitment to improving cardiac care in Gibraltar and pledged to continue working with the GHA and other partners to maintain a robust and accessible PAD network.

“We call on the community to treat these life-saving devices with the respect and care they deserve,” the GCA added. “Let this incident serve as a reminder of how vital it is that we all protect and preserve the resources designed to save lives.”

