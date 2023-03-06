Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar celebrates World Book Day

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
6th March 2023

Gibraltar Cultural Services celebrated World Book Day last week with fun activities for schoolchildren.

The theme of this year’s event was Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll and GCS staff dressed up for the occasion.

A storytelling session was held at the John Macintosh Library with props and fancy dress to entertain, with an art workshop by artist Naomi Duarte and a drama activity by teacher and dancer Zoe Bishop all relating to the book as part of the day’s activities.

A public storytelling session saw youngsters treated to the rabbit hole experience and some other highlights.

Over at Loreto Convent School, the children marked World Book Day too with authors reading the young pupils.

Author Anna Bogie read to pupils from the Nursery and Lower School.

Some of her books and talk to the children about developing rhyme.

The Upper Primary pupils listened to visiting author Lowri Madoc, who read extracts from her semi-autobiographical book ‘Hetty Backstage’ and answered questions about being an author.

The pupils also had the opportunity to participate in a book themed treasure hunt around the school grounds and, if that wasn’t enough, they participated in fun-based literacy activities throughout the day within their classes.

The school held a bake sale at breaktime, raising funds to purchase more books, expanding the selection already on offer in the school library.

Year 5 pupils were invited down to the John Mackintosh Hall where they participated in a storytelling session at the library, an art related activity, and an expression/drama workshop.

The pupils have thoroughly enjoyed the experiences throughout the day, and the school thanked the Loreto Library staff, visiting authors, and Cultural Services.

