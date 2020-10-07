Gibraltar chance to make it two out of two
Gibraltar’s national senior squad have a chance to make it two out of two, even three out of three wins for the first times since entering UEFA membership. Tonight they play Malta a team that they beat in 2014. Although playing away from home, and with a crucial Nations League match coming next this Saturday...
