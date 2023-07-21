Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 21st Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar clubs knocked out of respective competitions as Lincoln sole survivors in Europe

By Stephen Ignacio
21st July 2023

Three defeats in the same week sees Gibraltar football left with only Lincoln Red Imps now representing local football on the international stage. It was a hard pill to swallow for Europa who under an intense summer heat and with a 5pm kick-off played out an intense match at the Victoria Stadium. A 2-3 defeat...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Sunak criticises EU’s ‘regrettable choice of words’ over Falklands

Thu 20th Jul, 2023

Local News

Public Health issues warning on injectable cosmetics after person is hospitalised 

Mon 17th Jul, 2023

Local News

Gibtelecom wins costs in telecoms legal wrangle

Mon 17th Jul, 2023

Local News

Less than 50% of Gibraltarian graduates end up working on Rock

Wed 19th Jul, 2023

Local News

Data breach ‘no barrier’ to September hearing of McGrail Inquiry, but election looms

Wed 19th Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
UNDER 18’s TO BAKU

21st July 2023

Sports
Tough experience for Women’s U16 in Andorra in tough group

21st July 2023

Sports
Gibraltar U16s start with defeat against Andorra in Kosovo

21st July 2023

Sports
Over 70’s win in Norwich

21st July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023