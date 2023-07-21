Gibraltar clubs knocked out of respective competitions as Lincoln sole survivors in Europe
Three defeats in the same week sees Gibraltar football left with only Lincoln Red Imps now representing local football on the international stage. It was a hard pill to swallow for Europa who under an intense summer heat and with a 5pm kick-off played out an intense match at the Victoria Stadium. A 2-3 defeat...
