Gibraltar club’s two other European club opponents

We continue looking at Gibraltar’s opponents for this week with both Europa and St Joseph’s playing this Thursday in the UEFA Europa Conference league.

Europa v Kuano Zalgiris

There are few instances in which a Gibraltar National League club will face European club competition football against a club which has even less experience under UEFA than themselves.

This will be the case for Europa this Thursday when they face Lithuanian club Kuano Zalgiris.

First founded in 2004 Kuano Zalgiris only joined the Lithuanian league in 2015. Moving to their current stadium, the Darius and Girėnas Stadium, in 2015, they debuted in the A Lyga in 2016.

Since 2015, FK Žalgiris Kaunas's colours have been green and white.

Their first experience in European club competition football was in 2019/20 in the Europa League.

They faced a 6-0 defeat (in aggregate) against Apollon_Limassol, with a 2-0 defeat at home and a 4-0 defeat away.

Last season they were to see another six goals put past them this time in the single tie against Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt.

An unknown quantity, Kuano Zalgiris is, however, not to be underestimated having been in the top five of the Lithuanian domestic league during the past three years and reached the quarter finals and semi finals of its cup competitions during the same period.

Europa, who will be disappointed to be playing in the Europa Conference league after having come so close to taking the title will be looking at going one better than previous seasons.

With new signings bringing into their squad a host of young home grown talents Europa will be looking to go in as favourites and try and take a positive result with them for the away tie.

Levadia v St Joseph’s

St Joseph’s face what might be among the toughest of the opponents Gibraltar faces the week. With St Joseph’s having been at a standstill competitively since mid May their opponents have instead played seven domestic league and cup matches with six wins and one defeat.

Currently sitting top of the MEISTRILIIGA League table the Estonian side will be boosted by the fact their first match will be at home. Giving them a chance to test St Joseph’s in front of their own home crowd.

Javier Molina’s first competitive match at the helm, St Joseph themselves will be an unknown quantity for the host with a new head coach and new signings. Among its new signings are Kelvin Morgan, Jaime Conejo and Gabi.

St Joseph will be looking at bringing back a positive result, even a draw which will allow them to add pressure on the Estonian side under the summer heat of Gibraltar.