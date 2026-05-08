Gibraltar College celebrates counselling diploma success

Gibraltar College has celebrated the achievement of adult learners who have completed the Level 4 Diploma in Therapeutic Counselling, marking a milestone in their academic and professional development.

The graduation ceremony, held on Wednesday evening, recognised learners who completed a demanding programme focused on counselling and mental health support.

The successful students, who will now be able to work as qualified counsellors, are Catriona Armstrong, Krisanne Baglietto, Ellen Garese, Sarah Navas, Zoe Neubert, Lucy Porro and Annalize Menez.

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, presented the certificates and gave special recognition to Mark Montovio and Nuria Gomez for their mentorship and guidance throughout the programme.

“Therapeutic counselling is more than a profession - it is a calling. Throughout their studies, these graduates have demonstrated the compassion, self-awareness, and determination required to meet the challenges of this important field,” said a Government statement.

The ceremony was hosted by the Mayor, Nicky Guerrero, who welcomed those present to the Mayor’s Parlour.

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, was also present, with the Care Agency and GHA both offering support to Gibraltar College’s counselling programme.

Guests heard an address from Dr Cortes, who commended the learners for their perseverance, growth and commitment to serving others.

He also highlighted the increasing recognition in the community of the expanding role of Gibraltar College and said he looked forward to further opportunities being offered after the college moves to its new site next year.

Speaking on behalf of Gibraltar College, Principal Daniel Benrimoj said: ““This qualification represents far more than academic success. It reflects personal growth, compassion, and a deep commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of others. We are immensely proud of every learner and all they have achieved.”

“Gibraltar College extends its warmest congratulations to all graduates and wishes them every success as they begin the next chapter of their professional journeys in counselling and mental health support.”