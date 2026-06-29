Govt re-launches Washington programme for young Gibraltarians

The Gibraltar Government has re-launched its Washington Programme for young Gibraltarians in a new format as the Washington, D.C. Shadowing Programme, offering up to 15 students and young professionals the opportunity to spend eight weeks in the United States capital.

Delivered in partnership with the Advanced Leadership Foundation, the programme will give participants exposure to senior leadership, public policy, international institutions, civil society and decision-making in Washington, D.C.

The Government said the renewed programme builds on a partnership first established in 2016 and has moved from its original internship format to a structured shadowing model placing participants alongside senior executives, public officials, institutional leaders and professional mentors.

The Autumn 2026 edition will run from September 28 to November 20 and will include executive shadowing, structured mentorship, leadership workshops, policy briefings, institutional visits, conferences and civic engagement activities.

Applicants must have been Gibraltar residents for at least 10 years, hold a Gibraltar passport and red ID card, and be enrolled in or have graduated within the past 24 months from a recognised post-secondary institution.

Candidates must also hold at least a 2:1 degree or equivalent, show commitment to Gibraltar’s development, demonstrate interest in one or more of the programme’s focus areas, and be available for the full eight weeks as well as a pre-departure event in London in September.

The Government will fund all selected participants, covering the programme fee, accommodation in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, the institutional programme and medical insurance. Applications open on June 30 and close on July 20.

Applications must include a one-page UK-style CV, the candidate’s most recent university transcript, a 500-word statement of professional interest, two letters of recommendation, and copies of the first page of the candidate’s Gibraltar passport and Gibraltar identity card.

For questions or applications, candidates should contact washington@gibraltar.gov.gi.

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said: “I am delighted that we are able to bring back this excellent programme for young Gibraltarians, in a renewed and more focused format.”

“The Washington Programme has already shown its value in giving our young people international exposure, confidence and access to networks that can help shape their future.”

“This new shadowing model will allow participants to learn directly from senior professionals and institutions in Washington, D.C., while also reflecting on how their experience can benefit Gibraltar.”

“It is an investment in our young people, but also in Gibraltar’s future leadership, public service and civic life.

“I am particularly pleased that the programme will be managed directly through my Ministry, ensuring that it is delivered with care, accessibility and a clear focus on the development of Gibraltarian talent.”