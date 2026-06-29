Gibraltar National Archives seeks public contributions for UN exhibition

The Gibraltar National Archives has launched a public call for submissions for its forthcoming exhibition, Gibraltar at the United Nations 1946–2026, which will be held at the Fine Arts Gallery from September 14 to October 2.

The exhibition marks the 80th anniversary of Gibraltar's listing as a Non-Self-Governing Territory at the United Nations in 1946 and will examine Gibraltar's relationship with the organisation, the development of its political voice internationally, and the experiences of generations of Gibraltarians connected to that history.

The Gibraltar National Archives is inviting members of the public to contribute material relating to Gibraltar's journey at the United Nations between 1946 and 2026.

Submissions may include photographs, documents, letters, newspaper cuttings, campaign material, personal memories, family stories, and objects connected to Gibraltar's history at the United Nations.

The Archives is particularly interested in hearing from people whose families, work, public service, activism, travel or personal experiences relate to Gibraltar's presence at the United Nations, the frontier years, constitutional development, self-determination or international representation.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, said: “This exhibition will tell the story of Gibraltar’s 80-year journey at the United Nations. It is a story of resilience, democratic expression and the determination of the Gibraltarian people to have their voice heard.

“But that story does not belong only in official records or Government archives. It belongs to the whole community.

“Many families in Gibraltar will have photographs, documents, memories or personal experiences which form part of that wider national story.

“I would therefore encourage members of the public to come forward and share any material they may have.

“Their contributions will help ensure that this exhibition reflects not only the constitutional and political history of Gibraltar at the United Nations, but also the lived experience of the people whose rights, identity and future have been at the heart of that journey.”

The closing date for submissions is Friday, July 17.

Anyone wishing to make a submission or discuss possible material for inclusion should contact the Gibraltar National Archives on (+350) 20079461 or by email at marcelino.linares@gibraltar.gov.gi.