Gibraltar comes fourth and seventh in CyberCenturion final

The Gibraltar teams reached the top 10 out of 400 teams in the CyberCenturion Grand Final held in London.

The junior team came in fourth place with the seniors ranking seventh in their separate categories.

Bayside Head of Physics Stewart Harrison told the Chronicle the teams competed in a “gruelling” four-hour long competition, which tested their abilities in cybersecurity.

The top 15 teams from the UK and other overseas territories in both age categories made it to the finals, where they completed a series of challenges.

“I am very proud of the teams for getting to the finals,” Mr Harrison said.

“This has been the fifth time Gibraltar has made it to them.”

“The competition gets tougher every year so it is clear that Gibraltar is doing something very right. Our partnership with the private sector is key to our continued success.”

Mr Harrison added Gibraltar will soon be launching its own cyber challenge called ‘Rock Defenders’.

“As our reputation continues to grow, more opportunities open,” Mr Harrison said.

“We are ready to launch the first ever Gibraltar Cyber Challenge, Rock Defenders, which will be taken by over 1000 comprehensive students.”

“Such expensive and large scale projects would not get any traction without a good track record. I owe it to every student who has been part of our journey that has allowed us to prosper and grow reaching out to more and more youngsters who may have true talent and now have the chance to shine.”