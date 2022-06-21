Gibraltar comfortable defeat of Wales
Buoyed by their previous victory Gibraltar basketball’s senior squad went out for a 30 point victory against Wales, failing by just the two points. A confident display by Gibraltar saw them lead from early on as Gibraltar and Wales faced each other for the fifth time in as many days. The visitors had faced the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here