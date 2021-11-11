Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association announces retirement of Chris Walker

The Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association has today announced the retirement of triathlete Chris Walker, who now takes a new role within the Comminwealth team whilst also providing an update on the latest as they prepare for next year.

In a statement issued this morning the CGA states:-



“Gibraltar’s participation at The XXII edition of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next summer cranked up the gears again with the naming of Team’s general management.



Somebody used to the top of the podium is retiring triathlete Chris Walker who takes on the role as Chef de Mission.



With the unfortunate non-completion of the games village the need for two satellite centres has meant splitting the general team management duties.



Linda Alvarez and Brian Buckley who were part of Gold Coast 2018 management team will again carry out the tasks. Linda will be based at the Birmingham University complex and Brian at Warwick’s.



Team Gibraltar will be looking to send around 22 to the Midlands next summer.Most sports have agreed and set consideration standards (Athletics, Swimming, Cycling, Triathlon) and are already hitting their marks, Squash and Rhythmic Gymnastics are yet to agree their MCS.Cycling in particular have seen the Road Cyclists consistently making the MSC with several women doing so, which would be a first competing at the Games for Team Gibraltar.

Cycling with the absence of Shooting in Birmingham will look to form the biggest par of the team which will hopefully included Mountain Biking (MTB).



A first for Team Gibraltar will be weightlifting but the sport will see direct qualification the Commonwealth Games Association.



Plans are also well advanced for the arrival of the Queen’s Baton next spring with the community as a whole at the heart at the two day visit. Looking at the Baton’s early exploits thinking outside the box will be the challenge.”







