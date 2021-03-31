Gibraltar company takes a focal role in the acquisition of Wigan Athletic Football Club
Gibraltar investment firm Europa Point Investment Corporation (EPIC) based at the Madison Midtown Offices, took centre stage this week as Phoenix 2021, its UK subsidery, finalised their takeover of League one club Wigan Athletic late Tuesday evening, interestingly it was announced at ’20:21’ in the UK. Wigan Athletic Football Club was first established in 1932....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here