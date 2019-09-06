Gibraltar continue on steep learning curve
Denmark arrived in Gibraltar with one intention and left having fulfilled it, but not before they felt the changes which have taken place in Gibraltar’s football. Gibraltar had also one intention, and although defeated they too had fulfilled it. Gibraltar might have lost 6-0, but its reputation of chasing, pressing, frustrating and challenging even the...
