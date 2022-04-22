Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Apr, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar Cricket announces squad for Valletta Cup

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd April 2022

Gibraltar Cricket has announced the squad that will be heading to Malta to play in the Valletta cup 2022.
The team will be making a return to Malta where they recently produced some very positive results. The National Men’s squad returned last October from Malta, bringing with them three wins and a tie from seven games of cricket.
This time they will be competing against Malta, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania as part of their final preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup European Sub-Regional Qualifiers which will be taking place in June. This summer they face Belgium, Hungary and Denmark.
Games for Qualifier C will take place between the 28th June and 4th July in Belgium.
The Valleta Cup will take place between May 10 and 15 just over a month prior to their trip to Belgium.
Their trip to Malta will this time come after several months in which the sport has seen a resurgence in Gibraltar with European competition and the launch of its Premier league. This providing players with crucial playing time on home soil.

MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT - VALLETTA CUP 2022
11. Balaji Avinash Pai (C) - Lathbury Lightning
23. Kieron Ferrary (VC) - Mediterranean Vikings
6. Mark Garratt - Mediterranean Vikings
9. Kenroy Nestor - Hardings Hurricanes
13. Nikhil Advani - Lathbury Lightning
15. Louis Bruce - Lathbury Lightning
18. Joseph Marples - Mediterranean Vikings
19. Richard Cunningham - Mediterranean Vikings
21. Andrew Reyes - Hardings Hurricanes
Samarth Bodha - Mediterranean Vikings
Marc Gouws - Mediterranean Vikings
Robin Petrie - Hardings Hurricanes
Matt Wheelan - Lathbury Lightning
Zach Simpson - Calpe Giants
ICC Valletta Cup: Marsa, Malta
10th May - 15th May

This weekend the Gibraltar Cricket Premier League continues with some important matches as Harding Hurricanes take on Calpe Giants and Lathbury Lightning take on Mediterranean Vikings in a top of the table clash.

Most Read

Brexit

Spain tightens Schengen border checks for third country nationals

Mon 18th Apr, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar hosts calls by UK and US submarines

Sat 16th Apr, 2022

Local News

Plans filed to refurbish Old Married Quarters

Tue 19th Apr, 2022

Brexit

Commission confirms treaty talks continue

Tue 19th Apr, 2022

Local News

Kevin Bossino appointed CEO of Gibraltar Tourist Board

Tue 19th Apr, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd April 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Squash Masters Open planned for May

22nd April 2022

Sports
St Theresa's won Friendship Cup

22nd April 2022

Sports
Badminton National Championship Finals this Friday evening

22nd April 2022

Sports
Justin Hewitt won the fifth Professional Darts Corporation Gibraltar World Cup of darts qualifiers

22nd April 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022