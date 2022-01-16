Gibraltar Cricket announces that European Cricket is coming to Gibraltar
Gibraltar cricket have this weekend announced via their official social media pages that “the highly popular European Cricket Network will be bringing their fast and furious T10 Cricket Series to the Rock for the very first time.” Following a series of teasers during the last days Gibraltar Cricket finally announced via their social media that...
