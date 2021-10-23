Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 23rd Oct, 2021

Gibraltar cricket beats Bulgaria by 37 runs

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd October 2021

Gibraltar cricket was to come away with its first victory against Bulgaria this weekend after a convincing performance which saw them finish their innings on a total of 217/4. Their highest T20I score ever.
After losing to both Malta and Switzerland in the Valletta Cup, the early Saturday morning start against Bulgaria proved to work in Gibraltar’s favour.
At the halfway stage of their innings Gibraltar were 100 without loss.
The partnership between Louis and Avinash going past the 100, with Avinash getting his century.
James and Kenroy were then to make early breakthroughs with Bulgaria 29/2 of 4.
After ten over Bulgaria were 67/2. Charlie Harrison and Louis Bruce were to take wickets as Gibraltar run away to beat Bulgaria by 37 runs.

