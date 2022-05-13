Gibraltar cricket has produced another victory against Bulgaria

Gibraltar cricket has repeated its success against Bulgaria, this Friday morning notching another victory in the Valletta Cup in Malta.

Gibraltar grabbed their first win in the series beating Bulgaria by 21 runs.

Gibraltar who had grabbed 213/0 from 20 overs left Bulgaria at 192/6 from 20 overs. Louis Bruce was to grab a 99 total on the batting finishing as the top batsman.

Gibraltar earlier in the week lost by four wickets against a Hungary and later lost against the Czech Republic by 40 runs also losing by five wickets against Malta.

They next play Romania.



Data source from European Cricket Network