Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar cricket has produced another victory against Bulgaria

By Stephen Ignacio
13th May 2022

Gibraltar cricket has repeated its success against Bulgaria, this Friday morning notching another victory in the Valletta Cup in Malta.
Gibraltar grabbed their first win in the series beating Bulgaria by 21 runs.
Gibraltar who had grabbed 213/0 from 20 overs left Bulgaria at 192/6 from 20 overs. Louis Bruce was to grab a 99 total on the batting finishing as the top batsman.
Gibraltar earlier in the week lost by four wickets against a Hungary and later lost against the Czech Republic by 40 runs also losing by five wickets against Malta.
They next play Romania.

Data source from European Cricket Network

Most Read

Brexit

Commons committee presses UK minister for ‘urgent’ response on blue card border problems

Thu 12th May, 2022

Local News

Gib Fair to return after two year break

Thu 12th May, 2022

Brexit

Despite tension over Northern Ireland, CM sees ‘safe and secure' deal for Gibraltar

Wed 11th May, 2022

Local News

Cyclist’s world challenge sees Gibraltar become 161th country visited

Thu 12th May, 2022

Local News

Out of the spotlight, tension over submarine visits

Sat 23rd Apr, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Netball face one day double header as they bid to take group leader’s spot

13th May 2022

Sports
Special Olympics Gibraltar will arrive in Malta this morning

13th May 2022

Sports
A week of success for Gibraltar women’s sports

12th May 2022

Sports
Gibraltar denied the three points through an unfortunate deflection

12th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022