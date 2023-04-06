Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 6th Apr, 2023

Gibraltar cricket heads to Portugal for T10/ T20 International Tournament

By Stephen Ignacio
6th April 2023

Gibraltar cricket heads to Portugal to compete in T10/ T20 International Tournament.
The three team T10 International tournament will see Gibraltar play a total six T10 matches against Netherlands and Portugal on April 8th and 9th with a bi-lateral T20 series Vs Portugal on April 10th and 11th. The T10 tournament is live streamed to millions across the globe via the European Cricket Network YouTube channel and on satellite TV channels in Australia, USA, and Europe.
Gibraltar will be captained by Avinsash Pai, who brings a wealth of experience and strong leadership to the team. Gibraltar Cricket is also excited to announce that young talented cricketer Alex Sawyer has been called up to the Senior Team for the first time. Alex's exceptional bowling skills have been recognised by the Head Coach and he has been given the opportunity to showcase his abilities at the highest level.
For more tournament information, fixtures and standings visit- https://www.ecn.cricket/series/fancode-eci-portugal-2023-4010
Gibraltar Squad
SAMARTH BODHA
LOUIS BRUCE
JAMES FITZGERALD
JULIAN FREYONE
JACK HORROCKS
IAIN LATIN
KABIR MIRPURI
KENROY NESTOR
AVINASH PAI (c)
PHILIP RAIKES
ANDREW REYES
ALEX SAWYER
ZACHARY SIMPSON
KAYRON STAGNO (wk)
Prior to their departure Gibraltar Cricket has prepared welcoming the Royal Navy for a 3-day cricket training camp during the past weeks week, including a friendly outing vs a select Gibraltar cricket club XI.

The friendly ended in defeat is described as having provided “positives gained from the game, and a memorable knock from captain Avinash Pai ensured the game remained entertaining throughout.”

Earlier the Gibraltar Women's national team also got involved in a friendly with a selected mix of Royal Navy cricketers for an entertaining evening of cricket!

Ahead of their departure to Portugal Gibraltar cricket also announced its had agreed new kits sponsors with Ribbon Plc and The Eliott Hotel becoming the new sponsors for for Men's International Team
Commenting on the sponsorship agreement, the President of Gibraltar Cricket, Mark Garratt explained, "We are delighted to welcome Ribbon Plc and The Elliot Hotel as our new kit sponsors. The support of these two local companies will enable us to provide our Men's International Team with the best possible resources as they represent Gibraltar on the international stage. We are also thrilled to see young talent like Alex Sawyer coming through the ranks, and we wish him and the team the best of luck for the upcoming tournament."
Mary Kinch, General manager of The Eliott Hotel added “The Eliott Hotel is very excited to be part of the Men's International Cricket team's journey and we wish them the best of success".
Ashesh Jani co-founder and CEO of the financial services super app “Ribbon” (www.ribbonglobal.com) commented “We are proud to sponsor the Gibraltar Men’s International kit and be part of the Youth cricket program here in Gibraltar and wish the team every success in the upcoming games.

 

