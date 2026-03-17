Gibraltar cricket hosted its first T20 Bash matches

Gibraltar cricket hosted its T20 Bash 2026 this weekend, with both men’s and women’s competitions on display.

In the men’s category, there was what was described as a strong performance from Hercules Lions, who defeated Europa Eagles by 38 runs.

The match saw Kabir Mipuri of Hercules Lions named Player of the Match, while also finishing as the top batter. Jack Horrocks of Europa Eagles was recognised as the best bowler.



In the women’s category, the T20 Bash produced what was described as an exciting contest between Pirates CC Women and Rugby CC Women at the Europa Sports Complex.

Pirates CC Women set a target of 150 after 20 overs, which Rugby CC Women successfully chased down, winning by five wickets with two overs to spare and kicking off their campaign in style.

Jackie Linares of Rugby CC Women was named Player of the Match and also finished as the leading bowler. Rosaleen Reilly finished as the leading batter.