Gibraltar cricket match against Malta ends in tie due to rain
Following their participation in the Valletta Cup in Malta Gibraltar had two matches scheduled to be played on Monday against Malta as part of a T20 series. With Malta grabbing 145/10 from 19 overs and the rain delaying Gibraltar’s start there was revised target for Gibraltar under the DLS method. Following the break In innings...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here