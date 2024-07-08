Gibraltar cricket opened their campaign with defeat against hosts Germany

Gibraltar faced defeat at the hands of host Germany in the first of it groups matches at the ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B played in Dusseldorf this Monday morning.

Germany won by 44 runs with Harmanjot Singh (Germany) earning the player of the match (58 (33) & 1/18 (2.0)

Germany Innings saw them total 183 all out (19.4 overs). Their top performers being:-

Harmanjot Singh: 58 runs off 33 balls (3 fours, 5 sixes)

Fayaz Khan: 27 runs off 10 balls (1 four, 3 sixes)

Ben Kohler-Cadmore: 27 runs off 20 balls (2 fours, 2 sixes)

Key partnerships saw a 49-run partnership for the 2nd wicket between Ben Kohler-Cadmore and Harmanjot Singh and an 88-run partnership for the 5th wicket between Harmanjot Singh and Fayaz Khan.

Gibraltar’s bowlers saw:

Samarth Bodha: 3.4 overs, 33 runs, 4 wickets

Marc Gouws: 2 overs, 22 runs, 3 wickets

Kabir Mirpuri: 2 overs, 17 runs, 1 wicket

Gibraltar Innings brought a total of 139/6 (20 overs) Iain Latin was to be their top performer with 58 runs off 38 balls (5 fours, 2 sixes). He was followed by Avinash Pai (c): 20 runs off 25 balls (1 four) and Chris Pyle: 15 runs off 13 balls (2 fours).

A 23-run partnership for the 4th wicket between Avinash Pai and Kayron Stagno and a 37-run partnership for the 6th wicket between Iain Latin and Kabir Mirpuri were their key Germany posted a competitive total of 183, led by an explosive innings from Harmanjot Singh, who scored 58 off 33 balls, supported by Fayaz Khan’s rapid 27 off 10 balls.

Gibraltar’s bowlers, particularly Samarth Bodha with 4 wickets and Marc Gouws with 3 wickets, managed to restrict Germany in the later stages, but the total was still formidable.

Gibraltar’s chase was anchored by Iain Latin’s resilient 58 not out, but they struggled to build significant partnerships and fell short, ending at 139/6.

Muslim Yar Ashraf’s economical and effective bowling for Germany, taking 2 wickets for just 15 runs, played a crucial role in restricting Gibraltar’s scoring rate.