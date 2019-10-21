Gibraltar Cricket squad for Iberian Cup

Gibraltar Cricket, Cricket Spain and Cricket Portugal will play a T20I series at La Manga Club, Murcia, Spain from Friday 25th to Sunday 27th this month of October. The teams will be playing for the Iberian Cup, which was last played in the 1990s.

In April 2018, the International Cricket Council announced that the number of teams with status to play international T20 cricket would increase drastically from the present 18 to 104 as the ICC approved international status for T20 matches between all of its Associate Members. As such, The Iberian Cup will have T20I Status.

The National Selection Committee has carefully chosen a squad which comprises of four newcomers to the Gibraltar National Team and ten players who represented Gibraltar at the ICC 2020 T20 World Cup Qualifier last year in the Netherlands.

The Squad in full is as follows:

1. Matthew Hunter (captain)

2. Balaji Avinash Pai (Vice- Captain)

3. Nikhil Advani

4. Mark Bacarese

5. Timothy Caruana

6. Luke Collado (Wicketkeeper)

7. Christopher Delaney

8. James Fitzgerald

9. Julian Freyone

10. Mark Garratt

11. Richard Hatchman

12. Kenroy Nestor

13. Adam Orfila

14. Edmund Packard

The National Team support staff includes: former Yorkshire Wicket-Keeper Simon Guy as Head Coach; Josh Varley as Assistant Coach, Stuart Guy as Team Manager, Keith Ramirez as Physiotherapist and Sunil Chandiramani as Umpire.

President of the Gibraltar Cricket Board, Sunil Chandiramani, stated “all members of the squad have put in hours of hard work, effort and discipline in the lead up to the Tournament. On behalf of the Gibraltar Cricket Board, I would like to congratulate them all on their selection and wish them all the best of luck in Spain, especially in the knowledge that these fixtures will have full ICC T20I Status and will kick-start our rise through the global rankings.”

It is now time for Gibraltar to get behind the team and give them your full support and wishes in what will be a challenge next week.

All the matches will be played on grass and live streaming will take place, provided by the European Cricket Network. The links are as follows:

October 26 - 8.45am - Portugal v Gibraltar https://youtu.be/x9_tlacFVJc

October 26 - 12.15pm - Spain v Gibraltar https://youtu.be/gJ91tp_4zRg

October 27 - 10.00am - Gibraltar v Portugal https://youtu.be/hNNKOh-RXi0

October 27 - 02.00pm - Gibraltar v Spain - https://youtu.be/HwAZbPBc64M

You can also keep up to date by following the Gibraltar Cricket Facebook and Twitter pages’ Just search for “Gibraltar Cricket”. Ball-by-ball commentary will be provided by the International Cricket Council website https://www.icc-cricket.com and on CricInfo http://www.espncricinfo.com/.