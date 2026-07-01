Gibraltar cricket will be heading for Denmark for World Cup qualifiers

Gibraltar Cricket has named its squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier B tournament.

Kieron Ferrary will captain the squad, with Louis Bruce serving as vice-captain.

Gibraltar face Belgium, Romania and Serbia, hoping to secure a place in the play-offs, which take place on Tuesday, July 14.

The Gibraltar men’s national cricket team will travel to Denmark from July 6 to 15 to compete in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier B, where they will be aiming to secure a place in the next stage of World Cup qualification.

Gibraltar begin their campaign against Belgium on Wednesday, July 8. They then face Romania on Friday, July 10, before taking on Serbia in their final group-stage match on Sunday, July 12.

The group-stage fixtures are:

Wednesday, July 8

Gibraltar v Belgium

10:30 CET

Friday, July 10

Gibraltar v Romania

10:30 CET

Sunday, July 12

Gibraltar v Serbia

15:30 CET

Gibraltar cricket fans will be able to follow all the action via the live stream on the ICC.tv channels.

Announcing the squad, the association wished the players every success.

“Congratulations to every player selected to represent Gibraltar on the international stage. Wearing the Gibraltar shirt is a privilege earned through hard work, dedication and commitment, and we know the entire squad will do the Rock proud.”

Head to Head

Gibraltar have surprisingly decent recent experience against all three opponents, although the number of meetings is still relatively small.

Here’s the head-to-head history.

Opponent Matches Gibraltar Wins Opponent Wins

Belgium 1 0 1

Romania 2 1 1

Serbia 4 4 0

Belgium

The sides have met once in an official T20 International.

June 28, 2022 – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Sub-Regional Qualifier C (Ghent, Belgium)

Gibraltar: 139/5

Belgium: 142/3

Belgium won by 7 wickets (with eight overs remaining).

Belgium chased comfortably after a strong opening partnership and remain unbeaten against Gibraltar.

Head-to-head

Belgium 1 win

Gibraltar 0 wins

Romania

These teams have met twice.

May 14, 2022 – Continental Cup

Gibraltar: 141 all out

Romania: 142/2

Romania won by 8 wickets.

May 25, 2024 – Continental Cup

Romania: 168/8

Gibraltar: 169/4

Gibraltar won by 6 wickets, chasing the target off the final ball.

Louis Bruce scored 71, while James Fitzgerald produced a spectacular finish, hitting 4, 6, 6 from the last three legal deliveries to seal victory.

Head-to-head

Gibraltar 1 win

Romania 1 win

This is probably Gibraltar’s most evenly matched fixture of the three.

Serbia

Gibraltar have an excellent record against Serbia.

October 5, 2023 – 1st T20I (Gibraltar)

Serbia: 107/5

Gibraltar: 108/3

Gibraltar won by 7 wickets.

October 5, 2023 – 2nd T20I

Serbia: 83 all out

Gibraltar: 84/3

Gibraltar won by 7 wickets.

September 30, 2024 – 1st T20I

Serbia: 105 all out

Gibraltar: 107/3

Gibraltar won by 7 wickets.

October 1, 2024 – 2nd T20I

Gibraltar completed a 2–0 series victory, winning the second match by 8 wickets.

Head-to-head

Gibraltar 4 wins

Serbia 0 wins

Gibraltar have looked comfortably the stronger side in every meeting, restricting Serbia to totals of 107, 83, 105 and another low total in the second match of the 2024 series.

Overall outlook

On previous meetings alone:

Serbia – Gibraltar will start as clear favourites (4 wins from 4).

Romania – Very evenly balanced (1–1), with both teams having beaten each other.

Belgium – Belgium have won the only previous meeting and, on paper, are probably the strongest side in the group.

If Gibraltar can reproduce the form they showed in beating Romania in 2024 and continue their dominance over Serbia, the match against Belgium could well decide whether they finish at the top end of the group.