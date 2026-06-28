Gibraltar beats San Marino to finish third in FIBA Small Countries

Gibraltar 72-67 San Marino

Gibraltar faced one final match in the FIBA Small Countries Championships on Sunday as they came face to face with San Marino in the third- and fourth-place play-off final.

Gibraltar had already narrowly won their previous encounter on Tuesday with a 70–61 victory. However, defeats against Malta and twice against Andorra had dented, somewhat, the confidence gained from that initial win.

San Marino had not fared much better, having lost all their matches up to then, but they fancied their chances against Gibraltar, as their spirited start demonstrated.

San Marino scored an immediate three points from the start before Gibraltar’s two-point response, with San Marino then adding a further two points to maintain their early lead.

Gibraltar did not wait long to level at 5–5, securing their next two points. Unlike previous days, Gibraltar were securing points rather than risking long shots early on as they kept their lead at 9–8. Although a tight contest in those initial minutes, Gibraltar were not allowing San Marino to dictate the pace and were playing a compact game, securing passes and shots. San Marino did level at 10–all with ten minutes played, but Gibraltar pulled it back to regain the lead.

Both sides were exchanging baskets, with San Marino hitting a three-point shot to take a brief lead at 13–12.

Gibraltar levelled at 13–all before a Yome lay-up secured two points to retake the lead with four minutes left on the clock. Such were the narrow margins between the two sides that San Marino again levelled the score at 15–15. It took free shots from McGrail to see Gibraltar edge ahead once again at 17–15 — too slim a margin to breathe easily.

Taking advantage of a loss of possession as well as an infringement, Yome added to their tally via free shots, taking them to 19–15 with just over a minute left on the clock.

With an assist from Gomez, El Yeffetti was set up under the basket to add a further two points seconds before the end. Gomez, having chased the ball around with determination, forced San Marino into a loss of possession. The first quarter ended with Gibraltar leading 21–15, a small confidence boost after a tense opening period.

Gibraltar started the second quarter brightly with four immediate points before San Marino responded, although it could have been more.

Regaining a ten-point lead at 27–17, Gibraltar, following a quick counter from a good defensive intercept, went ahead 29–17.

The boost in confidence was not immediately translated into points, as Gibraltar saw San Marino claw back with two quick baskets. The score stood at 29–22 midway through the second quarter. A momentary lack of cohesion, with failed passes, allowed San Marino to close the gap further to 29–24 at a time when Gibraltar had built a significant advantage.

Regrouping and with energy returning to their movement, Gibraltar moved 33–26 ahead. McGrail, whose confidence in three-point shooting had been evident throughout the tournament, added to the score to make it 36–26 and restore the ten-point lead.

Three missed attempts and a call against him saw Callum Culross show his frustration as he was replaced, striking a chair with his hand, prompting the referees to speak to him.

Gibraltar had once again momentarily lost momentum after regaining the ten-point lead and were now just five points ahead at 38–33, with San Marino cutting the deficit further. With less than a minute left before half-time, what should have been a confidence-boosting lead had been reduced to just four points. A timeout followed, and the margin was reduced to just two. Gibraltar called another timeout for the final thirteen seconds in an attempt to regain control before the break. A final basket right on half-time left Gibraltar with a four-point lead at 40–36.

San Marino started the third quarter with the first basket — a three-point shot after Gibraltar missed early attempts — reducing the gap to just one point. Gibraltar responded with a three of their own, but San Marino again cut the score back down, and Gibraltar, losing possession through their own errors, risked surrendering their slender lead.

San Marino levelled at 43–all. Composed play then gave them a pathway to take the lead. With five minutes played in the third quarter, San Marino led 48–47. Twice Gibraltar had led by ten points and now had to try to reclaim control. The inconsistency in play was damaging their chances of finishing third and giving San Marino a lifeline.

At least three times the ball was replaced due to excessive sweat. The hot temperatures, coupled with a lack of air conditioning and the 5pm tip-off, made this a demanding playoff to play in.

Gibraltar momentarily retook the lead at 51–48. The final three minutes of the quarter proved intense.

The score did not move until the final fifty seconds of the quarter. Neither side was effective in shooting until Gibraltar struck with a well-delivered assist under the basket, forcing two points and a foul.

Gibraltar extended their lead to 54–48. Strong defensive pressure ensured San Marino did not respond immediately, forcing them to use up possession without a shot.

Gibraltar entered the final break with a slender lead, but enough to provide confidence. However, San Marino had twice come back from ten points down and even taken the lead, meaning Gibraltar faced a final-quarter battle.

It was Gomez who won an offensive rebound others had given up on, creating a chance to extend the lead. The move opened play for Gibraltar to find a three-pointer, making it 58–50. San Marino hit back with two points almost immediately, followed by a three-pointer of their own to reduce the margin to just three. Gibraltar responded with a three of their own to the delight of the crowd.

With six minutes left, Gibraltar led 61–55. Tight margins led to disputes over calls, requiring video assistant pauses. This somewhat favoured Gibraltar, allowing them to regroup and add two further points to make it 63–55.

Quick thinking from McGrail cut a pass across the width of the court, enabling a fast counter with five minutes left. Although he did not score, he earned free shots for his effort. Gibraltar once again opened a gap, this time nine points rather than ten.

It was soon reduced to six with a confident three-pointer from San Marino. However, a more composed defensive response kept Gibraltar in control. With three minutes left, Gibraltar led 68–59, extending their advantage to 70–59.

Gibraltar were already repeating their first encounter, which they had won 71–63. With still three minutes to play, the lead remained uncomfortably tight.

The small crowd tried to play its part, attempting to distract the opposition during free throws with constant support. However, this had little effect. San Marino cut the deficit to 70–63.

With 19 seconds left, San Marino closed to within five points at 70–65. Gibraltar had possession and called a timeout.

Rodriguez settled nerves by converting a free shot from a foul at the other end of the court. Gibraltar now matched their scoreline from their previous match against San Marino. With 17 seconds remaining and San Marino in possession, it was all hands to the wall to protect the lead.

A foul by Garcia allowed San Marino to reduce the deficit by two points with 14 seconds left, making it 71–67. Everything hung in the balance for the final seconds. Gibraltar now had possession and needed to make it count.

Yome drew a foul and scored another point, though he missed the second free throw.

Gibraltar led 72–67 and regained possession in the next play, securing third place in the tournament.

Stuart Felices, in his first official competition, turned around the previous edition’s defeat to San Marino to finish ahead of them this time.