Sun 27th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar cricket’s Calpe Giants team invited to play in European stage replacing Petersburg Sporting

By Stephen Ignacio
27th February 2022

Gibraltar’s Calpe Giants will be playing in the European Stage replacing Petersburg Sporting, this was announced this Sunday by European Cricket Network. In a social media post the ECN announced, “BREAKING! @CalpeGiants, the recent champions of the FanCode European Cricket T10 are set to replace Petersburg Sporting in the @BET2BALL European Cricket League presented by...

