Wed 8th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Cultural Services launches summer programme

By Chronicle Staff
8th July 2020

Gibraltar Cultural Services will be coordinating a cultural development summer programme dedicated to young people.

This follows from the cultural activities held at the John Mackintosh Hall for children not attending school in Years 3, 4 and 5.

The activities offered in the programme are all geared to children and young people. The summer programme will be held from the July 6 to 24, 2020.

Some activities will continue out of this timeframe, with some organisations running their activities during the month of August.

The aim is to invest in young people, offering opportunities for growth and development. The sessions will be fun and educational, some targeted at beginners and others more specialised and focused.

GCS will also be running its summer Art Treasure Hunt focusing on the Mario Finlayson National Gallery.

The aim is for young people and their families to appreciate the work of local artists and the interesting buildings within which they are housed.

“It gives me great pleasure to present a varied development programme that has been co-ordinated by Gibraltar Cultural Services for the Ministry for Culture,” Minister for Culture Dr John Cortes.

“It is imperative that we provide activities for our youth throughout the summer, keeping strictly within Covid guidelines, as set by the Director of Public Health.”

“We always want to get more young people involved in all forms of cultural and heritage activities, as this programme will provide a platform that will contribute to our community’s cultural growth.”

“I look forward to the participation of many of our youth in this unique and very special summer programme.”

For any enquiry please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services, Cultural Development Unit, on
telephone 20079750 or email: info@culture.gi

