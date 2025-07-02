Gibraltar Cultural Services promotes arts education through hands-on initiatives

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, continues to promote cultural education with a range of interactive initiatives aimed at engaging younger audiences with Gibraltar’s artistic and historical heritage.

Recent activities have included a Street Art Mural Walk for Year 6 pupils from Bishop Fitzgerald School, providing a guided tour of Gibraltar’s urban art. The experience also included a visit to the National Gallery and an introduction to the Bollard Art Programme, a public art initiative inspired by Gibraltar’s history.

Literary activities have also featured as part of the programme. Storytelling sessions were held in schools based on a new children’s book about artist Gustavo Bacarisas, written by local author Shane Dalmedo. The sessions offered an accessible introduction to one of Gibraltar’s most celebrated artists.

The National Gallery's schools programme expanded further with workshops exploring the work of Bacarisas and fellow artist Leni Mifsud. Students took part in hands-on activities such as stencil work and printmaking. The stencil work reflected Gibraltar’s street art, including Bacarisas murals around Main Street and the upper town area, while the printmaking activity introduced students to Mifsud’s postcard designs created with hand-carved wooden blocks.

These activities have received positive feedback and enthusiastic participation, reinforcing the commitment of Gibraltar Cultural Services to arts education and creative engagement.

A Family Fun Day will be held at the National Gallery at City Hall on Saturday, July 5. Activities will include a ‘Sketch n Snack’ session, storytelling, face painting and other interactive events. Tickets are available at www.buytickets.gi, with further information at www.culture.gi.