Sat 15th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Dance Squad ready for Dance World Cup Finals 2024

By Chronicle Staff
15th June 2024

Dancers from Stylos Dance Studios and Yalta Dance Studio qualified at the Gibraltar Live Qualifiers to compete at the Dance World Cup Finals being held in Prague, between Thursday June 27 and Saturday July 6, 2024.

The qualifying dancers shall be representing Gibraltar at the DWC Finals with 45 successful entries, most of them earning over 90 points, with 70 marks being the target required to enter the Finals.

The Gibraltar squad will be comprised of 36 dancers who will be competing in the Mini, Children, Junior and Senior age categories and participating in the Lyrical, Acro, Contemporary, Jazz, Showdance, Street, and Commercial dance genres.

At the qualifiers, Oceana Payne (Stylos Dance Studios), Heaven Bocarisa (Stylos Dance Studios), Zyanne Rios (Yalta Dance Studio) and Anna Jimenez (Stylos Dance Studios) were the overall winners in the Solo category.

In the Duet/Trios category, Ella Hurtado/Heaven Bocarisa/Oceana Payne (Stylos Dance Studios) and Anna Pecino/Marianne Hook/Janelle Hendrick (Stylos Dance Studios) came out on top.
Stylos Dance Studios took the Small Group category with their ‘Listen’ and ‘Love Shack’ choreographies, and the Large Group category with ‘Fossie Follies’ and ‘Olé’.
The Dance World Cup Finals has over 120,000 children from around the world aged from 4 to 25, trying to qualify in their country for the coveted DWC World Finals which is held annually in a different location.

Previous locations for Dance World Cup include Portugal, Spain, Germany, Romania, England, Austria, Italy, France and Jersey.
“Dance World Cup is the biggest all-genre International dance competition for children and young adults in the world, with representatives from across all continents,” said Dance World Cup Gibraltar.

“DWC is considered as the Olympics of Dance, and this year 9,500 of the best dancers from over 54 countries representing their country shall be competing at the World Finals.”
“The competitions always provides a diverse panel of judges who are recognised as some of the best tutors and specialists from around the world in all genres of dance making it a bias-free process.”

“This year there will be 37 Judges overseeing the competition. Participating countries describe DWC as the best quality children and youth dance competition in the World and is commonly referred to as the ‘Olympics of Dance’.”

“DWC always strives to provide the best theatres and venues for their competitions including livestreaming, educational programmes, masterclass workshops, multiple scholarship opportunities, and a dedicated Mobile App.”

“Dance World Cup is more than a competition and their motto is ‘friendship through the language of dance’. The experience promotes healthy competition, unity, and the passion for dance.”
The Opening Ceremony and Dance Competition can be followed at www.dwcworld.com or on the Dance World Cup Gibraltar Facebook and Instagram accounts.

