Gibraltar darts celebrates big week of events at Europa Sports

Gibraltar darts has seen one of its biggest weeks which will culminate in the coming days with the JDC Junior World Championship at the Europa Sports Complex.

During the past days the GDA has hosted several competitions including the Sunborn International Mediterranean Darts Open and the Gibraltar Open.

The first day of play saw what has been described as an incredible performance by a blazing Justin Hewitt in the Sunborn Internacional Mediterranean Darts Open, securing the runner-up position. The calibre of the 128 players worldwide was notably high, featuring professional darts players such as Andy Bolton and Max Hopp, former professionals like Steve Brown and John Brown, WDF World Cup semi-finalist Carles Arola, former Gibraltar Darts Open winners, and former Youth World Champion Leighton Bennett, alongside local darts players.

One of Justin’s standout performances on the night was in the last 16, where he defeated Leighton Bennett with a 90 average. Jaime Nunez was to become a well-deserved event winner demonstrating exceptional skill.

Gibraltar, nevertheless, was to look with optimism at the coming days with Justin achieving.

- 57 scores over 100

- 22 scores of 140

- 8 scores of 180

As the Junior Darts Corporation World Championships and World Cup rapidly approached on our home soil here in Gibraltar the Gibraltar Darts Association unveil the captains for Teams A and B.

Team A Captain:

Nico Bado

Team B Captain:

Leon Martinez

“These exceptional leaders will proudly guide their countries in the upcoming World Cup,” said GFA officials.

The two captains will lead the Gibraltar teams into their matches in the coming days where 22 nations will be participating. Bringing together some of the top young players from across the globe from as far as Australia and New Zealand, and even Mongolia.