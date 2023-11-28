Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar darts celebrates big week of events at Europa Sports

By Stephen Ignacio
28th November 2023

Gibraltar darts has seen one of its biggest weeks which will culminate in the coming days with the JDC Junior World Championship at the Europa Sports Complex.
During the past days the GDA has hosted several competitions including the Sunborn International Mediterranean Darts Open and the Gibraltar Open.
The first day of play saw what has been described as an incredible performance by a blazing Justin Hewitt in the Sunborn Internacional Mediterranean Darts Open, securing the runner-up position. The calibre of the 128 players worldwide was notably high, featuring professional darts players such as Andy Bolton and Max Hopp, former professionals like Steve Brown and John Brown, WDF World Cup semi-finalist Carles Arola, former Gibraltar Darts Open winners, and former Youth World Champion Leighton Bennett, alongside local darts players.
One of Justin’s standout performances on the night was in the last 16, where he defeated Leighton Bennett with a 90 average. Jaime Nunez was to become a well-deserved event winner demonstrating exceptional skill.
Gibraltar, nevertheless, was to look with optimism at the coming days with Justin achieving.
- 57 scores over 100
- 22 scores of 140
- 8 scores of 180

As the Junior Darts Corporation World Championships and World Cup rapidly approached on our home soil here in Gibraltar the Gibraltar Darts Association unveil the captains for Teams A and B.

Team A Captain:
Nico Bado

Team B Captain:
Leon Martinez

“These exceptional leaders will proudly guide their countries in the upcoming World Cup,” said GFA officials.
The two captains will lead the Gibraltar teams into their matches in the coming days where 22 nations will be participating. Bringing together some of the top young players from across the globe from as far as Australia and New Zealand, and even Mongolia.

Most Read

Local News

Residential building with ambulance facility filed for Europort Road

Mon 27th Nov, 2023

Brexit

Cameron and Albares discuss Gibraltar in phone call, meeting in person later Tuesday

Tue 28th Nov, 2023

Opinion & Analysis

Brexit’s unknown consequences

Mon 27th Nov, 2023

Local News

Royal welcome for Princess Anne after fog diverts flight to Malaga

Fri 17th Nov, 2023

UK/Spain News

Border queues draw flak from cross-border workers

Thu 23rd Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar head coach Julio Ribas rejects idea of changing European Qualifiers format

28th November 2023

Sports
St Joseph’s lift Interschool netball trophy

24th November 2023

Sports
Calpeans take fourth race top spots

24th November 2023

Sports
Eagles claimed men’s hockey cup final win

24th November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023