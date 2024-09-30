Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 30th Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar darts team narrowly knocked out in pairs by Scotland

By Stephen Ignacio
30th September 2024

Following a narrow failure to qualify for the knockout stages, the Gibraltar darts team moved on to compete in the pairs and singles events at the WDF European Cup 2024 in Slovakia. The team, comprising captain Craig Galliano, Juan Carlos Muñoz, Nico Bado, and Ethan Pulham, was managed by Nicholai Bado.
In the group stage, Gibraltar faced tough competition, securing wins against Denmark and Bulgaria but finishing third overall, missing out on progression.
The men’s pairs competition took place on September 26th. Galliano and Bado were narrowly defeated by Scotland, 4-3, while Muñoz and Pulham lost 4-1 to Italy.
In the singles event on the 27th, both Galliano and Muñoz advanced with byes, while Bado and Pulham secured first-round victories. However, all players were eliminated in the second round against strong opponents from Finland, Jersey, Austria, and Slovakia.
Despite the challenges, the Gibraltar team celebrated their efforts at the closing ceremony on the 28th, reflecting on their experiences in a highly competitive tournament.
The team had set off for Slovakia having had to replace two of its original members, Justin Hewitt and Dyson Parody, both of whom could not attend due to work commitments. Highlighting the problems faced by local sports people still operating within an amateur field and requiring to juggle work and sports commitments.

Most Read

Local News

Royal Marines mark 360th anniversary with Freedom of the City parade

Mon 30th Sep, 2024

Local News

Rucksack bomb scare shuts off Kingsway Tunnel

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

UK/Spain News

In UN speech, Sanchez reaffirms Spain’s commitment to Gib treaty

Thu 26th Sep, 2024

Local News

Chained outside No.6, a mother appeals for help for daughter 

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

Local News

Outline planning filed for Montagu Pavilion redevelopment, proposing Wellness Centre and 48 new homes

Wed 18th Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
St Joseph forced to share points with Manchester 62 in last attempt at goal

30th September 2024

Sports
Lions beat nine-man Europa Point

30th September 2024

Sports
Europa unbeaten but drop their first points in draw against Magpies

30th September 2024

Sports
Mons Calpe win but leave doubts

30th September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024