Gibraltar darts team narrowly knocked out in pairs by Scotland

Following a narrow failure to qualify for the knockout stages, the Gibraltar darts team moved on to compete in the pairs and singles events at the WDF European Cup 2024 in Slovakia. The team, comprising captain Craig Galliano, Juan Carlos Muñoz, Nico Bado, and Ethan Pulham, was managed by Nicholai Bado.

In the group stage, Gibraltar faced tough competition, securing wins against Denmark and Bulgaria but finishing third overall, missing out on progression.

The men’s pairs competition took place on September 26th. Galliano and Bado were narrowly defeated by Scotland, 4-3, while Muñoz and Pulham lost 4-1 to Italy.

In the singles event on the 27th, both Galliano and Muñoz advanced with byes, while Bado and Pulham secured first-round victories. However, all players were eliminated in the second round against strong opponents from Finland, Jersey, Austria, and Slovakia.

Despite the challenges, the Gibraltar team celebrated their efforts at the closing ceremony on the 28th, reflecting on their experiences in a highly competitive tournament.

The team had set off for Slovakia having had to replace two of its original members, Justin Hewitt and Dyson Parody, both of whom could not attend due to work commitments. Highlighting the problems faced by local sports people still operating within an amateur field and requiring to juggle work and sports commitments.