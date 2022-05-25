Gibraltar darts teams will join another 31 nations In World Cup
Gibraltar’s 2022 Cazoo World Cup of Darts teams of Justin Hewitt and Craig Galliano were to find out who the other participating nations would be as the full list of 32 competing nations were published this week. The 2022 Cazoo World Cup of Darts will be taking place at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt from June 16-19, with two-player...
