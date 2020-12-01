Gibraltar darts to host unofficial tournament after green light given

The Gibraltar Darts Association has announced the resumption of approved competitive activity for local players.

In an announcement through their social media pages today the GDA committee announced that it will be hosting a “non-offical tournament to see how it goes and how many members are interested,” in resuming with further activities under present restrictions.

The Tournament will be held on Saturday 12th December 2020 at 11:00am.

“We have been given the approval from GSLA to organize a tournament for now. In a very near future a league would commence. There will be some changes to how you are used to play darts,” said an announcement today.

“Under Covid guidelines we will only be able to have 16 players permitted in the George Federico Hall, therefore format will be depending on how many players will register and what times, if more than 16 players register, you will be playing at different times. This could consist of groups of players at different times, to keep with the 16 player regulation.”

“Unfortunately spectators will not be permitted and losers will have to leave the venue after they chalk their next match available on the board they lost.”

Registration has already been opened for the event and will close on Wednesday 9th December 2020 at 17:00 hrs.

With the sport facing difficult times due to the present restrictions in place the GDA Committee concluded their announcement stating they hoped players “can work with us to make our sport continue in these difficult times.”