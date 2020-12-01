Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar darts to host unofficial tournament after green light given

By Stephen Ignacio
1st December 2020

The Gibraltar Darts Association has announced the resumption of approved competitive activity for local players.
In an announcement through their social media pages today the GDA committee announced that it will be hosting a “non-offical tournament to see how it goes and how many members are interested,” in resuming with further activities under present restrictions.
The Tournament will be held on Saturday 12th December 2020 at 11:00am.
“We have been given the approval from GSLA to organize a tournament for now. In a very near future a league would commence. There will be some changes to how you are used to play darts,” said an announcement today.
“Under Covid guidelines we will only be able to have 16 players permitted in the George Federico Hall, therefore format will be depending on how many players will register and what times, if more than 16 players register, you will be playing at different times. This could consist of groups of players at different times, to keep with the 16 player regulation.”
“Unfortunately spectators will not be permitted and losers will have to leave the venue after they chalk their next match available on the board they lost.”
Registration has already been opened for the event and will close on Wednesday 9th December 2020 at 17:00 hrs.
With the sport facing difficult times due to the present restrictions in place the GDA Committee concluded their announcement stating they hoped players “can work with us to make our sport continue in these difficult times.”

Most Read

Local News

Distressed swimmer dies in Catalan Bay

Tue 1st Dec, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Time running out to find Brexit agreement on Gibraltar, Spain says

Thu 26th Nov, 2020

Local News

Couple who found love in lockdown tie knot in Gibraltar, ‘the new United Nations of marriage’

Thu 26th Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Netball senior league matches for this week announced

1st December 2020

Sports
Ten man Manchester 62 grab late winner as league table sees major changes

30th November 2020

Sports
Junior netball leagues to be umpired by qualified junior umpires

30th November 2020

Sports
ABC Leagues National Record Broken

30th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020