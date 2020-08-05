Gibraltar Darts Trophy cancelled for 2020
The PDC has this Wednesday confirmed that the Gibraltar Darts Trophy will not be taking place. “A further amendment to the 2020 PDC European Tour has been made, with the events in Budapest, Jena, Gibraltar and Prague now not able to take place as planned, but with a new event scheduled in Hildesheim” announced the...
