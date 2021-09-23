Gibraltar Darts Trophy to mark end of 2021 European Tour
The PDC this week announced that the 2021 European Tour season will conclude this coming weekend with the Gibraltar Darts Trophy, after which the field for the Cazoo European Championship will be confirmed. In an announcement issued via their official website the PDC stated that “Due to ongoing restrictions, the European Tour season has been...
