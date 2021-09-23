Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar Darts Trophy to mark end of 2021 European Tour

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd September 2021

The PDC this week announced that the 2021 European Tour season will conclude this coming weekend with the Gibraltar Darts Trophy, after which the field for the Cazoo European Championship will be confirmed. In an announcement issued via their official website the PDC stated that “Due to ongoing restrictions, the European Tour season has been...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Carer who stole from elderly woman jailed for four years

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Local News

Action for Housing quizzes minister on flat allocation

Wed 22nd Sep, 2021

Brexit

Spain pushes for Frontex reference in EU mandate for Gib treaty talks

Tue 21st Sep, 2021

Local News

Inquest hears tragic story of 22-year old who drowned in search of a better life

Wed 22nd Sep, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian jailed four years by Ceuta court for immigration offences

Wed 22nd Sep, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Futsal league season kicks-off this weekend

23rd September 2021

Sports
Road racing town circuit this Sunday

23rd September 2021

Sports
GASA Endurance Swim returns

23rd September 2021

Sports
Gibraltar Hockey Association and Europa Ladies Hockey resolve their differences for cup match to be played

23rd September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021