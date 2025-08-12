Gibraltar Defence Police hosts event for PossAbilities charity

The Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) hosted a “meet and greet” for local charity PossAbilities outside their headquarters at His Majesty’s Naval Base.

More than 50 children and support workers attending a PossAbilities summer camp visited the GDP’s K9 unit to meet working dogs Ela and Thor. Thor, trained to detect explosives, received attention from the children, while Ela, trained to protect Ministry of Defence infrastructure, carried out a display for the crowd.

During the demonstration, Pc 68 Johnson acted as a hostile threat, prompting Pc 29 Sodi to release Ela, who engaged with the padded arm of Pc Johnson as part of the exercise.

After the display, children explored the GDP’s vehicles, tried on webbing jackets, and activated sirens and horns.

PossAbilities CEO Nicole Buckley said: “Since the inception of our charity services, PossAbilities has always been grateful to receive the support of the Gibraltar Defence Police force who have always been ready to step in and help with the summer camps we run for our attendees, all of whom have an identified or diagnosed neurodivergence or disability.”

“A special mention goes to the GDP team from the K9 unit who so freely offer their time, expertise, and patience to invite our attendees to experience a specialist dog display and have a wonderful opportunity to learn more about the services provided through interactive activities and engagements.”

“Activities and opportunities such as these, in this case with the GDP, maintain our community bond and promote recognition, acceptance, and integration of neurodivergent needs, for integration and inclusion for all within our community.”