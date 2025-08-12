Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Aug, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Defence Police hosts event for PossAbilities charity

By Chronicle Staff
12th August 2025

The Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) hosted a “meet and greet” for local charity PossAbilities outside their headquarters at His Majesty’s Naval Base.

More than 50 children and support workers attending a PossAbilities summer camp visited the GDP’s K9 unit to meet working dogs Ela and Thor. Thor, trained to detect explosives, received attention from the children, while Ela, trained to protect Ministry of Defence infrastructure, carried out a display for the crowd.

During the demonstration, Pc 68 Johnson acted as a hostile threat, prompting Pc 29 Sodi to release Ela, who engaged with the padded arm of Pc Johnson as part of the exercise.

After the display, children explored the GDP’s vehicles, tried on webbing jackets, and activated sirens and horns.

PossAbilities CEO Nicole Buckley said: “Since the inception of our charity services, PossAbilities has always been grateful to receive the support of the Gibraltar Defence Police force who have always been ready to step in and help with the summer camps we run for our attendees, all of whom have an identified or diagnosed neurodivergence or disability.”

“A special mention goes to the GDP team from the K9 unit who so freely offer their time, expertise, and patience to invite our attendees to experience a specialist dog display and have a wonderful opportunity to learn more about the services provided through interactive activities and engagements.”

“Activities and opportunities such as these, in this case with the GDP, maintain our community bond and promote recognition, acceptance, and integration of neurodivergent needs, for integration and inclusion for all within our community.”

Most Read

Local News

With eye on GSLP leadership, Feetham believes he has ‘widest electoral appeal’

Mon 11th Aug, 2025

Features

Aanika Pai a guitar prodigy at just 12 years old

Mon 11th Aug, 2025

UK/Spain News

Another wildfire near Tarifa triggers emergency response 

Mon 11th Aug, 2025

Local News

Feetham urges public to weigh service expectations against cost

Mon 11th Aug, 2025

Features

Local talent cast in movie filmed in Gaucín

Sun 10th Aug, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th August 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Orthodox Christian liturgy to be held at St Bernard’s

12th August 2025

Local News
British Forces Gibraltar personnel complete oil spill response training

12th August 2025

Local News
Kids get ‘Pedal Ready’ at summer Cycling Proficiency Course

12th August 2025

Local News
Youth clubs enjoy day trip to Bahia Park

11th August 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025